Maclato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Maclato.

write a review

Maclato strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Maclato strain helps with

  • Lack of appetite
    33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress

Maclato reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
December 13, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Very tasty, smooth and delicious 😋 I wish I could say more about it, but this is my first time trying and I HIGHly recommend it.
October 22, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Tingly
I definitely underestimated this strain. Thought I was gonna have a relaxing evening. Three hits in the room is spinning. I took everything I had to get in bed. Definitely not my cup of tea..
August 6, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Makes you feel super relaxed and euphoric
December 24, 2023
will leave a review tonight getting it in the next hour 🙏

Buy strains with similar effects to Maclato

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...