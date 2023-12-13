Maclato reviews
t........r
December 13, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Very tasty, smooth and delicious 😋 I wish I could say more about it, but this is my first time trying and I HIGHly recommend it.
A........2
October 22, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I definitely underestimated this strain. Thought I was gonna have a relaxing evening. Three hits in the room is spinning. I took everything I had to get in bed. Definitely not my cup of tea..
d........0
August 6, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Makes you feel super relaxed and euphoric
R........9
December 24, 2023
