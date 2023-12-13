stock photo similar to Maclato
Hybrid

Maclato

Maclato is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies). This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Maclato has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Maclato is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Maclato effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Maclato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Zodiak Genetics, Maclato features flavors like grape, citrus, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Maclato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Maclato is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for treating yourself to a sweet and creamy smoke that coats the mouth and soothes the body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Maclato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Maclato strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Euphoric

Maclato strain helps with

  • Lack of appetite
    33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
Maclato strain reviews4

December 13, 2023
Very tasty, smooth and delicious 😋 I wish I could say more about it, but this is my first time trying and I HIGHly recommend it.
October 22, 2024
I definitely underestimated this strain. Thought I was gonna have a relaxing evening. Three hits in the room is spinning. I took everything I had to get in bed. Definitely not my cup of tea..
August 6, 2023
Makes you feel super relaxed and euphoric
Strain spotlight