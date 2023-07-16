Madrina reviews
Madrina strain effects
Madrina strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
p........8
July 16, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
This is my go to when I want to feel good, but not feel zonked out. Very uplifting, great feeling, good focus, and long lasting. This is in my top 3 currently.
d........n
September 12, 2023
Euphoric
Tingly
I smoked this when I was sick with a 101 degree fever and a killer headache and it made me feel like I was cured
c........m
July 12, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Shout out to Candace and Jalyn Biloxi Good Day Farm!!! This is 1 smooth bag, taste like ice cream cake enhanced with sweet notes, very sugary. High is pain relieving, uplifting, energetic, body head high and euphoric. Jalyn said this weed changed his life mayne!!!!!!. Vaporized at 357 for 6mins. This weed is blessed!!!!
c........s
October 2, 2023
It’s one of my favorite strains by Cookies. It has a great head high and effects stay with you for a while.
k........9
June 17, 2024
Creative
Focused
Made me yap a lot and made me want to do shit I’ve been putting off for months, very very good for getting stuff done I wouldn’t use it before bed
a........2
December 20, 2023
Creative
Happy
This is my all time favorite strain. Makes me creative then very relaxed. Highly recommend for depression, anxiety, and fatigue.
j........c
March 4, 2024
Creative
Energetic
One of the most energetic but not overly “anxious” sativa strains I ever had. It gives you that “get up and go” and gives you a relaxing clear headed productive vibe that last a good 2-3 hours. With its limonene terpenes over 1% and it’s total terpenes just over 2%. It’s another classic by Cookies
z........1
June 13, 2024
Relaxed
Definitely hits...had to put the j out about a third of the way. Doesn't taste great in my opinion but will have you lifted quickly!