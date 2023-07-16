Madrina
Madrina is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Last OG and Apples and Bananas. Madrina is a potent and flavorful strain that packs a punch with its sugary citrus and gas aroma, and a fruity berry inhale with a strong chemical exhale. Madrina is 28.79% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Madrina effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Madrina when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Cookies, Madrina features flavors like citrus, berry, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Madrina typically ranges from $65-$125. Madrina can be a perfect strain for a creative brainstorming session, or for tackling that to-do list you’ve been avoiding. Its uplifting effects may help you feel motivated and focused, while its relaxing properties help you unwind. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Madrina, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Madrina strain effects
Madrina strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
