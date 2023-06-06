stock photo similar to Mafia Funeral
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Mafia Funeral

Mafia Funeral is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Falcon 9 and Menthol. This strain from Compound Genetics is a potent and flavorful bud that will send you to a blissful state of relaxation and euphoria. Mafia Funeral has dark green buds with purple hues and orange hairs, covered in frosty trichomes. Mafia Funeral is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mafia Funeral effects include happy, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mafia Funeral when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Compound Genetics, Mafia Funeral features flavors like menthol, garlic, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and fuel-like aroma. The average price of Mafia Funeral typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare and exclusive find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mafia Funeral, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Mafia Funeral strain effects

Reported by 28 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Talkative

Mafia Funeral strain helps with

  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Mafia Funeral strain reviews28

June 6, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
I smoked on this while, gardening and I felt very relaxed and didn’t have a care in the world. I felt deeply rooted with the earth while gardening and smoking this amazing Strain. 14/10 recommended
12 people found this helpful
July 21, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Grabbed an ounce testing @ 22.20% thc / 0.03% cbd from CloudCannabis in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Upon first opening the bag, I was shocked with how massive yet dense the buds were. The almost damp, sticky freshness of the flower was accentuated by the sour lime green colors hidden within the ginger orange, trichome covered hairs all throughout. Hand picking the flower isn't advised due to how thick the flower can be, although the "grinder ground" flower somehow became even more sticky than its previous state. The exhale is met with an almost citrusy menthol flavor profile backed up with a gassy aftertaste, the aroma is comparable to likes of Sour OG (Sour Diesel x OG Kush) or Medellin (bred by Cookies/Lemonnade) yet somehow outshines both amazing strains. Mafia Funeral is a very powerful sativa dominant hybrid yet at high doses can feel as if it has become the opposite, experienced smokers be warned as it will 100%, to be frank, put you on your ass.
9 people found this helpful
August 2, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
I've smoked Mafia Funeral in both flower and live resin, both from Redemption Labs. The flower smell is really nice, and gives a peppery/garlicky taste that was really enjoyable. The high lasts a while and I had really good conversations and laughs with a friend.
7 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

