Mafia Funeral reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mafia Funeral.
Mafia Funeral strain effects
Reported by 28 real people like you
Mafia Funeral strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
j........7
June 6, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
I smoked on this while, gardening and I felt very relaxed and didn’t have a care in the world. I felt deeply rooted with the earth while gardening and smoking this amazing Strain. 14/10 recommended
b........y
July 21, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Grabbed an ounce testing @ 22.20% thc / 0.03% cbd from CloudCannabis in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Upon first opening the bag, I was shocked with how massive yet dense the buds were. The almost damp, sticky freshness of the flower was accentuated by the sour lime green colors hidden within the ginger orange, trichome covered hairs all throughout. Hand picking the flower isn't advised due to how thick the flower can be, although the "grinder ground" flower somehow became even more sticky than its previous state. The exhale is met with an almost citrusy menthol flavor profile backed up with a gassy aftertaste, the aroma is comparable to likes of Sour OG (Sour Diesel x OG Kush) or Medellin (bred by Cookies/Lemonnade) yet somehow outshines both amazing strains. Mafia Funeral is a very powerful sativa dominant hybrid yet at high doses can feel as if it has become the opposite, experienced smokers be warned as it will 100%, to be frank, put you on your ass.
k........3
August 2, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
I've smoked Mafia Funeral in both flower and live resin, both from Redemption Labs. The flower smell is really nice, and gives a peppery/garlicky taste that was really enjoyable. The high lasts a while and I had really good conversations and laughs with a friend.
E........6
February 9, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
Smoked the strain after I had a hip replacement helped out so much with the pain and just put you in another world where you didn't have to think about it or anything going on great strain if you get a chance you got to try it out
h........a
May 22, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I picked some of this up yesterday and smoked it immediately. Let me tell you, it knocked me on my ass lol. It hits you hard and feels great. I feel energetic, talkative, and am just feeling good in general after smoking this. I don’t recommend for ppl who aren’t regular smokers though. The person who served me this said “good choice” and she was right. I would 100% get this again!!!
j........r
July 30, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I like it, nice heady high balanced with relaxed body
m........4
June 11, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Got some of this up in Michigan. Did not know what to expect, but more of a sativa heavy hybrid than indica. Great for creativity and conversation. I really enjoyed the taste, more pepper than anything, taste reminds me of Gary Payton.
j........8
July 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
smoked some very fresh flower of this and it was incredible. fruity/gas hints with a massive pepper overtone and the high is a hard hitting head/behind the eyes feeling.