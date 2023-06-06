Mafia Funeral reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mafia Funeral.

Mafia Funeral strain effects

Reported by 28 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Talkative

Mafia Funeral strain helps with

  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    14% of people say it helps with Insomnia

Mafia Funeral reviews

June 6, 2023
I smoked on this while, gardening and I felt very relaxed and didn’t have a care in the world. I felt deeply rooted with the earth while gardening and smoking this amazing Strain. 14/10 recommended
12 people found this helpful
July 21, 2023
Grabbed an ounce testing @ 22.20% thc / 0.03% cbd from CloudCannabis in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Upon first opening the bag, I was shocked with how massive yet dense the buds were. The almost damp, sticky freshness of the flower was accentuated by the sour lime green colors hidden within the ginger orange, trichome covered hairs all throughout. Hand picking the flower isn't advised due to how thick the flower can be, although the "grinder ground" flower somehow became even more sticky than its previous state. The exhale is met with an almost citrusy menthol flavor profile backed up with a gassy aftertaste, the aroma is comparable to likes of Sour OG (Sour Diesel x OG Kush) or Medellin (bred by Cookies/Lemonnade) yet somehow outshines both amazing strains. Mafia Funeral is a very powerful sativa dominant hybrid yet at high doses can feel as if it has become the opposite, experienced smokers be warned as it will 100%, to be frank, put you on your ass.
9 people found this helpful
August 2, 2023
I've smoked Mafia Funeral in both flower and live resin, both from Redemption Labs. The flower smell is really nice, and gives a peppery/garlicky taste that was really enjoyable. The high lasts a while and I had really good conversations and laughs with a friend.
7 people found this helpful
February 9, 2024
Smoked the strain after I had a hip replacement helped out so much with the pain and just put you in another world where you didn't have to think about it or anything going on great strain if you get a chance you got to try it out
3 people found this helpful
May 22, 2024
I picked some of this up yesterday and smoked it immediately. Let me tell you, it knocked me on my ass lol. It hits you hard and feels great. I feel energetic, talkative, and am just feeling good in general after smoking this. I don’t recommend for ppl who aren’t regular smokers though. The person who served me this said “good choice” and she was right. I would 100% get this again!!!
2 people found this helpful
July 30, 2024
I like it, nice heady high balanced with relaxed body
2 people found this helpful
June 11, 2023
Got some of this up in Michigan. Did not know what to expect, but more of a sativa heavy hybrid than indica. Great for creativity and conversation. I really enjoyed the taste, more pepper than anything, taste reminds me of Gary Payton.
2 people found this helpful
July 29, 2023
smoked some very fresh flower of this and it was incredible. fruity/gas hints with a massive pepper overtone and the high is a hard hitting head/behind the eyes feeling.
2 people found this helpful

