Grabbed an ounce testing @ 22.20% thc / 0.03% cbd from CloudCannabis in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Upon first opening the bag, I was shocked with how massive yet dense the buds were. The almost damp, sticky freshness of the flower was accentuated by the sour lime green colors hidden within the ginger orange, trichome covered hairs all throughout. Hand picking the flower isn't advised due to how thick the flower can be, although the "grinder ground" flower somehow became even more sticky than its previous state. The exhale is met with an almost citrusy menthol flavor profile backed up with a gassy aftertaste, the aroma is comparable to likes of Sour OG (Sour Diesel x OG Kush) or Medellin (bred by Cookies/Lemonnade) yet somehow outshines both amazing strains. Mafia Funeral is a very powerful sativa dominant hybrid yet at high doses can feel as if it has become the opposite, experienced smokers be warned as it will 100%, to be frank, put you on your ass.