Indica

Mag Landrace

Calculated from 106 reviews

Mag Landrace

Mag Landrace by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness. 

694 reported effects from 86 people
Relaxed 80%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 51%
Sleepy 51%
Hungry 25%

106

Avatar for Jenn618
Member since 2017
Excellent Indica! This strain will ease stress, insomnia, body aches and pains. The flowers are a beautiful mix of green and purple buds. When ground, the dark purple mixture is a delight to the eyes. The smoke is a little harsh but relief is felt immediately. The shatter is a beautiful amber colo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Chitownflower
Member since 2017
This is by far one of the best strains in Illinois. In a state new to legal cannabis there are very few unique strains. Ataraxia/Goldleaf is setting the bar high with strains like Mag Landrace. Great tasting indica that will help chronic pain and help you sleep.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for amy1230
Member since 2017
Absolutely wonderful for pain relief! Definitely for night time or after you get home from work and need to unwind mentally and physically!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Corpsegrinder4_2_0
Member since 2018
I took the best dumps of my life while using this strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Evan38
Member since 2017
Wow!! This is an awesome strain! It reminds me of the imported hash that would come around once in a while in the early 90s. I have been trying to get this strain for about 2 months but it has been flying out of every dispensary in the state. I was lucky enough to score the last 2G's in the dispensa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Strain
Mag Landrace
Strain child
Mag 91
child