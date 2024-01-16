stock photo similar to Jet Lag
Hybrid

Jet Lag

aka Jet Lag OG

Jet Lag is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between G6 and Mag Landrace. This strain is a creation of Verano, a brand known for producing high-quality cannabis products. Jet Lag has a complex aroma of berry, diesel, and citrus that will invigorate your senses. Jet Lag is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jet Lag effects include creative, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jet Lag when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, migraines, and ADHD. Bred by Verano, Jet Lag features flavors like berry, diesel, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Jet Lag typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Jet Lag is a great strain to enjoy any time of the day, as it will make you feel inspired and alert. This strain also has a relaxing and euphoric effect that can help you cope with stress or anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jet Lag, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Jet Lag

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Jet Lag strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Euphoric

Jet Lag strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Jet Lag products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Jet Lag near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Jet Lag strain reviews7

January 16, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Great strain for anxiety + depression. I got the CBX version of the strain. The lemon notes are obvious and taste amazing, it has a slight diesel aftertaste, but it’s not too strong. The first feeling you will get from this strain is euphoria, followed by intense focus, then sleepiness. I use this strain right after work, it curbs my anxiety and stress from the day, and doesn’t make you so sleepy that you can’t function. Definitely recommend for the connoisseur.
4 people found this helpful
August 8, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Very similar taste and effect as Jet Fuel Gelato. Very euphoric.
4 people found this helpful
February 16, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
This is a really cool strain. It definitely has a scent to it. It makes you focused and intent and then moves to energized and giggly to feeling more relaxed. It then tapers off after awhile into sleep. Good stuff.
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Jet Lag strain genetics