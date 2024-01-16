Great strain for anxiety + depression. I got the CBX version of the strain. The lemon notes are obvious and taste amazing, it has a slight diesel aftertaste, but it’s not too strong. The first feeling you will get from this strain is euphoria, followed by intense focus, then sleepiness. I use this strain right after work, it curbs my anxiety and stress from the day, and doesn’t make you so sleepy that you can’t function. Definitely recommend for the connoisseur.