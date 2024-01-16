Jet Lag
aka Jet Lag OG
Jet Lag is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between G6 and Mag Landrace. This strain is a creation of Verano, a brand known for producing high-quality cannabis products. Jet Lag has a complex aroma of berry, diesel, and citrus that will invigorate your senses. Jet Lag is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jet Lag effects include creative, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jet Lag when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, migraines, and ADHD. Bred by Verano, Jet Lag features flavors like berry, diesel, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Jet Lag typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Jet Lag is a great strain to enjoy any time of the day, as it will make you feel inspired and alert. This strain also has a relaxing and euphoric effect that can help you cope with stress or anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jet Lag, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
