Hybrid

Magellan by Oregon Cannabis Authority is a stimulating hybrid created for cannabis-forward creatives and explorers. This invigorating cross of OCA’s Cloud 9 and GG4 hits like a ton of bricks, putting a euphoric sizzle in the mind and a heavy-hitting buzz in the body. As the initial effects temper, the high becomes headier and uplifting, making this strain an excellent choice for social gatherings, brainstorming, and outdoor activity. When combined with these activities, Magellan can help alleviate depression and stress. Magellan also offers a unique aroma of fresh strawberries with a bright, piney undertone.

Avatar for JazztobaccOG
Member since 2017
Truly fantastic new strain! Absolutely soaring, long lasting physical and mental euphoria with this one. Diesely skunk on the inhale with a lingering pink fruit flavor. The product of many years of breeding, I expect this unique strain to stick around for a while.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for hsiric
Member since 2018
I just got this strain and am about 15 minutes into it. I’d say 10/10 makes you talkative and euphoric. It feels like I can’t stop laughing! It can be a little harsh I’d say, but the aftertaste is light and fruity. The smell is absolutely amazing, by the way!! I’ll be going back to this strain.
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for cretin71
Member since 2015
What a beautiful strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid is complex in every way, starting with the aroma (strawberry, wood and pine, maybe with some pastry going on as well?) and the taste (strawberry, sour berries, sandalwood and hops). As I usually do with sativa-leaning strains, I tried it out in m...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for terrypinstation
Member since 2017
I love the high from the Magellan. One bowl does the trick and helps me to stay active and happy while still feeling the effects of the flower.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for jennnar
Member since 2016
This strain is aptly named for the late explorer, Ferdinand Magellan... explore your mind with this one! With smooth smoke, great flavor, and a heady high to boot, this bud is definitely one of my all time favorites!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

OCA’s Cloud 9
Original Glue
Magellan