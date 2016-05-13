OCA’s Cloud 9 is a phenotype of the mysterious Brazilian landrace strain known as Borderliner. Though the flowers don’t have a pronounced odor, just a slightly sweet smell, they pack a serious punch, some testing at over 30% THC. And while Borderliner is noted for having a heavy, indica-like effect, OCA’s Cloud 9 gives users an energizing and uplifting high that is good for combating depression and anxiety while also offering excellent pain relief. Keep in mind this strain is different from Cloud 9 by Kiwiseeds and Dampkring Classics.
