  3. OCA’s Cloud 9
Hybrid

OCA’s Cloud 9

OCA’s Cloud 9

OCA’s Cloud 9 is a phenotype of the mysterious Brazilian landrace strain known as Borderliner. Though the flowers don’t have a pronounced odor, just a slightly sweet smell, they pack a serious punch, some testing at over 30% THC. And while Borderliner is noted for having a heavy, indica-like effect, OCA’s Cloud 9 gives users an energizing and uplifting high that is good for combating depression and anxiety while also offering excellent pain relief. Keep in mind this strain is different from Cloud 9 by Kiwiseeds and Dampkring Classics.

Avatar for rickmon
Member since 2016
This is my favorite strain to smoke. It can be energizing and motivating if used moderately. It is ridiculously strong and can get away from you in a hurry. I will take just one hit and enjoy the effects for up to 4 hours. It enhances my creativity, problem solving, and humor. Warning: be advi...
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Dan_J.A.H
Member since 2016
Super smooth and incredibly strong. A very uplifting and energetic high for me. Had me laughing for a good long time. Loved this strain. I wasn't trying for any medical purposes, so I can't remark on that. I got it at The Herbal Connection
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for kanielak
Member since 2015
WOW! Thank you, Oregon Cannabis Authority for this beautiful product! The strain provided me intense body relaxation but kept my mind active and energetic. Very relaxed and engaged with out "sofa lock!" Will be looking for more products from OCA!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Donatello_The_Turtle
Member since 2016
Strong, high-energy buzz. Really enjoyed smoking this.
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Lineage

Strain
OCA’s Cloud 9
Strain child
Magellan
child
