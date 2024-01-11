I bought an 1/8th of Magic Marker at Dr. Greenthumb's LAX on Centinela Ave. in Inglewood for $50. It was the smoothest smoking cannabis I've smoked from a dispensary. It didn't make me cough, the smoke was smooth and even though I was having a lot of sinus and lung irritation from my allergies my symptoms weren't aggravated after I smoked, I actually felt better. It looked a lot like RS11, I guess it inherited more traits from the RS11 than the Permanent Marker it was crossed with...