Magic Marker reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Magic Marker.

Magic Marker strain effects

Reported by 20 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Relaxed

Euphoric

Magic Marker strain helps with

  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    15% of people say it helps with Pain

January 11, 2024
This strain is a must not for rookies at all
7 people found this helpful
December 23, 2023
This is by far the strongest strain I've had all year!!!!! 2023 🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 its a perfect blend of flavor and gassy,gassy strong smoke . I highly recommend this strain. Pun intended 😊😁
4 people found this helpful
January 22, 2024
this strain is the most purple strain I ever got the taste was fantastic and the high was good and powerfull perfect for a good joint after a long day of work
4 people found this helpful
December 22, 2023
A very nice flavor profile with a Sweet & Skunky flavor that leaves you with a head and slight body high.
3 people found this helpful
May 24, 2024
I bought an 1/8th of Magic Marker at Dr. Greenthumb's LAX on Centinela Ave. in Inglewood for $50. It was the smoothest smoking cannabis I've smoked from a dispensary. It didn't make me cough, the smoke was smooth and even though I was having a lot of sinus and lung irritation from my allergies my symptoms weren't aggravated after I smoked, I actually felt better. It looked a lot like RS11, I guess it inherited more traits from the RS11 than the Permanent Marker it was crossed with...
2 people found this helpful
June 4, 2024
this shit fyre cuz, I thought my eyes was falling out the socket cuz I couldn't open my eye lids bruh, top 5 strain
1 person found this helpful
August 11, 2024
Make sure you keep something to drink while partaking. Dry mouth no joke. Perfect for relaxing
1 person found this helpful
July 18, 2024
Loved it. Will buy again!

