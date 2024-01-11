Magic Marker reviews
k........g
January 11, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is a must not for rookies at all
k........d
December 23, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
This is by far the strongest strain I've had all year!!!!! 2023 🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 its a perfect blend of flavor and gassy,gassy strong smoke . I highly recommend this strain. Pun intended 😊😁
d........s
January 22, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
this strain is the most purple strain I ever got the taste was fantastic and the high was good and powerfull perfect for a good joint after a long day of work
O........n
December 22, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
A very nice flavor profile with a Sweet & Skunky flavor that leaves you with a head and slight body high.
u........r
May 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I bought an 1/8th of Magic Marker at Dr. Greenthumb's LAX on Centinela Ave. in Inglewood for $50. It was the smoothest smoking cannabis I've smoked from a dispensary. It didn't make me cough, the smoke was smooth and even though I was having a lot of sinus and lung irritation from my allergies my symptoms weren't aggravated after I smoked, I actually felt better. It looked a lot like RS11, I guess it inherited more traits from the RS11 than the Permanent Marker it was crossed with...
T........9
June 4, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Sleepy
this shit fyre cuz, I thought my eyes was falling out the socket cuz I couldn't open my eye lids bruh, top 5 strain
g........e
August 11, 2024
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Make sure you keep something to drink while partaking. Dry mouth no joke. Perfect for relaxing
r........1
July 18, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Loved it. Will buy again!