Magic Marker

Magic Marker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Permanent Marker x RS-11 and bred by Seed Junky Genetics, with distribution by Doja Pak. This strain is a stinker, with a pungent mix of astringent, minty chemical notes laced with sherbet sweetness and a tropical fruity twist—like sniffing your favorite marker during art class. Both of Magic Marker’s parent strains have won cup titles and numerous placements on best-of year lists, Leafly included. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Magic Marker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Magic Marker strain effects

Feelings

Happy

Relaxed

Euphoric

Magic Marker strain helps with

  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    15% of people say it helps with Pain
Magic Marker strain reviews20

January 11, 2024
This strain is a must not for rookies at all
December 23, 2023
This is by far the strongest strain I've had all year!!!!! 2023 🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 its a perfect blend of flavor and gassy,gassy strong smoke . I highly recommend this strain. Pun intended 😊😁
January 22, 2024
this strain is the most purple strain I ever got the taste was fantastic and the high was good and powerfull perfect for a good joint after a long day of work
