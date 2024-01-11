stock photo similar to Magic Marker
Magic Marker
Magic Marker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Permanent Marker x RS-11 and bred by Seed Junky Genetics, with distribution by Doja Pak. This strain is a stinker, with a pungent mix of astringent, minty chemical notes laced with sherbet sweetness and a tropical fruity twist—like sniffing your favorite marker during art class. Both of Magic Marker’s parent strains have won cup titles and numerous placements on best-of year lists, Leafly included. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Magic Marker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Magic Marker strain effects
Magic Marker strain reviews
k........g
January 11, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
k........d
December 23, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
d........s
January 22, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed