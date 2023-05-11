Magic Purple Petro
aka JL's Magic Purple Petro
Magic Purple Petro
MPP
Hybrid
Uplifted
Creative
Happy
Berry
Blueberry
Pineapple
Magic Purple Petro effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
Magic Purple Petro, also known as JL's Magic Purple Petro,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, creative, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Magic Purple Petro, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Magic Purple PetroOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Magic Purple Petro strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Magic Purple Petro strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Magic Purple Petro products near you
Similar to Magic Purple Petro near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Magic Purple Petro strain reviews(12)
Read all reviews
M........d
May 11, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I know this strain origins is claimed to be unknown however in my oppinion it reminds me of black rose crossed with peyote purple with a hint of Purple Mazar Auto flower. My guess is it is from the African Black Magic Sativa line of genetics but Black Rose crossed with Peyote purple outdoor looked and smelled just like this cannabis. The picture on Leafly really needs an update because these buds are all Purple no green showing and orange hairs covered in tan colored crystals. I like to smoke this strain out of a pipe not a bong its very strong so taking three slow but deep puffs and holding the smoke in like 10-15 seconds it so nice and relaxing. I enjoy the earthy floral yet berry sweet taste that seems to linger on my breath after smoking it. This strain will get you high initially but if by chance you make it through a bowl and don't get cookie fried high wait a few hours this strain seems to Creep up on you! I smoked a bowl one day and got tired an fell asleep because I work multiple jobs and fell a sleep before I was truly high and then I woke up four hours later and I was so high I could barely walk straight. The high seems to be a drunken high if it creeps up on you but its really entertaining and playful. This strain may give you the munchies. If its like 8pm you can smoke this stuff and plan for bed by 12:30 and be fine you will sleep but if your not tired and say you worked and need to sleep this strain could keep you up doing stuff like hobbies or playing video games or just burning time having fun with your high. Thank you Fr33dom Farms and JL who ever you guys are and thank you Today's Herbal Choices of Reedsport Oregon for providing me with this most excellent quality cannabis. This Magic Purple Petro may be one of a kind! The closest highs to this strain that I have experienced was Mexican Gold from Vermont and Lucky from Oregon forgive me I forget where in Oregon. This strain reminds me of Mexican gold the way it makes me giggle randomly when their is simply nothing to laugh about and it reminds me of lucky the way this high seems to last and linger in the back of my mind 4-8 hours after smoking it. Some seasoned smokers may be able to handle waking and baking with this strain and be at work perfectly fine but if you are a novice smoker try this one on a Friday after all the work and chores are done and just relax and let your mind wander as this strain seems to have a mind of its own it will not couch lock you and just put you to sleep but prepare for amazing thoughts and you may find yourself drawing or painting for fun. This strain is delicious I wish I could have afforded more of it but I am on a budget. This strain is 36.42% THC so it packs a punch but if you are expecting a bud with a lot of sparkly crystals under the light and the loop when you look at it it's not like that it is purple with orange hairs with a tan glow of THC and no green to be seen anywhere on the bud. If you got plans and have no time to play all day and just enjoy Life avoid this strain, but if you have the time and say you don't have to work but want to enjoy some of the best cannabis that is available definitly try this cannabis. Magic Purple Petro is number four on my favorite strains to smoke list.
s........r
February 15, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Hubby got 4 g from local dispensary. I’m a fibromyalgia patient and my pain escalated when we moved to Oregon (cold af for a Costarican woman, but legal) I just had a couple of hits of my little bong and I’m writing this review now. I feel so relaxed, and have no pain at all. This strain is amazing, and I have a hell of a tolerance, nothing was stronger enough for me. I’m riding that dispensary tomorrow and get what they have left 😂
M........e
November 7, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Picked this up at my local dispensary and was not disappointed! Was lured in by the color but stayed for the lovely Christmas tree aroma 💚