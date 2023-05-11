I know this strain origins is claimed to be unknown however in my oppinion it reminds me of black rose crossed with peyote purple with a hint of Purple Mazar Auto flower. My guess is it is from the African Black Magic Sativa line of genetics but Black Rose crossed with Peyote purple outdoor looked and smelled just like this cannabis. The picture on Leafly really needs an update because these buds are all Purple no green showing and orange hairs covered in tan colored crystals. I like to smoke this strain out of a pipe not a bong its very strong so taking three slow but deep puffs and holding the smoke in like 10-15 seconds it so nice and relaxing. I enjoy the earthy floral yet berry sweet taste that seems to linger on my breath after smoking it. This strain will get you high initially but if by chance you make it through a bowl and don't get cookie fried high wait a few hours this strain seems to Creep up on you! I smoked a bowl one day and got tired an fell asleep because I work multiple jobs and fell a sleep before I was truly high and then I woke up four hours later and I was so high I could barely walk straight. The high seems to be a drunken high if it creeps up on you but its really entertaining and playful. This strain may give you the munchies. If its like 8pm you can smoke this stuff and plan for bed by 12:30 and be fine you will sleep but if your not tired and say you worked and need to sleep this strain could keep you up doing stuff like hobbies or playing video games or just burning time having fun with your high. Thank you Fr33dom Farms and JL who ever you guys are and thank you Today's Herbal Choices of Reedsport Oregon for providing me with this most excellent quality cannabis. This Magic Purple Petro may be one of a kind! The closest highs to this strain that I have experienced was Mexican Gold from Vermont and Lucky from Oregon forgive me I forget where in Oregon. This strain reminds me of Mexican gold the way it makes me giggle randomly when their is simply nothing to laugh about and it reminds me of lucky the way this high seems to last and linger in the back of my mind 4-8 hours after smoking it. Some seasoned smokers may be able to handle waking and baking with this strain and be at work perfectly fine but if you are a novice smoker try this one on a Friday after all the work and chores are done and just relax and let your mind wander as this strain seems to have a mind of its own it will not couch lock you and just put you to sleep but prepare for amazing thoughts and you may find yourself drawing or painting for fun. This strain is delicious I wish I could have afforded more of it but I am on a budget. This strain is 36.42% THC so it packs a punch but if you are expecting a bud with a lot of sparkly crystals under the light and the loop when you look at it it's not like that it is purple with orange hairs with a tan glow of THC and no green to be seen anywhere on the bud. If you got plans and have no time to play all day and just enjoy Life avoid this strain, but if you have the time and say you don't have to work but want to enjoy some of the best cannabis that is available definitly try this cannabis. Magic Purple Petro is number four on my favorite strains to smoke list.