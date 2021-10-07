Magic Purple Petro reviews
Magic Purple Petro strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Magic Purple Petro strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
n........b
October 7, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Pure. Purple. Weed. Got me very talkative, only picked up a gram didnt even smoke it all with my lady (we have tolerances) i couldn’t stop talking. Very euphoric, giggly, smooth high, smooth smoke 9/10
M........e
November 7, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Picked this up at my local dispensary and was not disappointed! Was lured in by the color but stayed for the lovely Christmas tree aroma 💚
M........d
May 11, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
I know this strain origins is claimed to be unknown however in my oppinion it reminds me of black rose crossed with peyote purple with a hint of Purple Mazar Auto flower. My guess is it is from the African Black Magic Sativa line of genetics but Black Rose crossed with Peyote purple outdoor looked and smelled just like this cannabis. The picture on Leafly really needs an update because these buds are all Purple no green showing and orange hairs covered in tan colored crystals. I like to smoke this strain out of a pipe not a bong its very strong so taking three slow but deep puffs and holding the smoke in like 10-15 seconds it so nice and relaxing. I enjoy the earthy floral yet berry sweet taste that seems to linger on my breath after smoking it. This strain will get you high initially but if by chance you make it through a bowl and don't get cookie fried high wait a few hours this strain seems to Creep up on you! I smoked a bowl one day and got tired an fell asleep because I work multiple jobs and fell a sleep before I was truly high and then I woke up four hours later and I was so high I could barely walk straight. The high seems to be a drunken high if it creeps up on you but its really entertaining and playful. This strain may give you the munchies. If its like 8pm you can smoke this stuff and plan for bed by 12:30 and be fine you will sleep but if your not tired and say you worked and need to sleep this strain could keep you up doing stuff like hobbies or playing video games or just burning time having fun with your high. Thank you Fr33dom Farms and JL who ever you guys are and thank you Today's Herbal Choices of Reedsport Oregon for providing me with this most excellent quality cannabis. This Magic Purple Petro may be one of a kind! The closest highs to this strain that I have experienced was Mexican Gold from Vermont and Lucky from Oregon forgive me I forget where in Oregon. This strain reminds me of Mexican gold the way it makes me giggle randomly when their is simply nothing to laugh about and it reminds me of lucky the way this high seems to last and linger in the back of my mind 4-8 hours after smoking it. Some seasoned smokers may be able to handle waking and baking with this strain and be at work perfectly fine but if you are a novice smoker try this one on a Friday after all the work and chores are done and just relax and let your mind wander as this strain seems to have a mind of its own it will not couch lock you and just put you to sleep but prepare for amazing thoughts and you may find yourself drawing or painting for fun. This strain is delicious I wish I could have afforded more of it but I am on a budget. This strain is 36.42% THC so it packs a punch but if you are expecting a bud with a lot of sparkly crystals under the light and the loop when you look at it it's not like that it is purple with orange hairs with a tan glow of THC and no green to be seen anywhere on the bud. If you got plans and have no time to play all day and just enjoy Life avoid this strain, but if you have the time and say you don't have to work but want to enjoy some of the best cannabis that is available definitly try this cannabis. Magic Purple Petro is number four on my favorite strains to smoke list.
j........2
January 24, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Barely even needed half a bowl to send myself to space. Was supposed to play the final of a pool tournament but the couch was calling to me and I needed to answer its call. Had music going at a whole other level as well. Would 1000000% recommend.
4........7
April 26, 2022
Giggly
Relaxed
The color was what got me. smell was amazing and the high was very nice. I highly recommend if you can find it.
4........7
October 10, 2022
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Lovely deep purple nugs with orange hairs.
s........r
February 15, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Hubby got 4 g from local dispensary. I’m a fibromyalgia patient and my pain escalated when we moved to Oregon (cold af for a Costarican woman, but legal) I just had a couple of hits of my little bong and I’m writing this review now. I feel so relaxed, and have no pain at all. This strain is amazing, and I have a hell of a tolerance, nothing was stronger enough for me. I’m riding that dispensary tomorrow and get what they have left 😂
B........1
September 24, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I’ve had this before. Probably are year ago. I love it.. It’s got. Berry hint to it, 90% I used dry flower vape. “Wulf” I love using it. If cleaned between different strains, you really can taste and get what every strain has to offer. Me having epilepsy, I go for more mellow things, but I love almost all kinds. So long as I don’t have negative effects from it. I like to think of my self as a “connoisseur”