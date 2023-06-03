Malibu Mirage reviews

Malibu Mirage strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Happy

June 3, 2023
this is a very lovely strain. the effects are both energetic and relaxing. muscle pain was immediately eased and i then went on a long walk with my dogs, smiling all the while
3 people found this helpful
April 16, 2024
The best strain I’ve ever smoked before, hands down no complaints and one of the best highs I’ve had hands down.
1 person found this helpful

