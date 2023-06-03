Malibu Mirage reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Malibu Mirage.
Malibu Mirage strain effects
s........y
June 3, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
this is a very lovely strain. the effects are both energetic and relaxing. muscle pain was immediately eased and i then went on a long walk with my dogs, smiling all the while
c........8
April 16, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
The best strain I’ve ever smoked before, hands down no complaints and one of the best highs I’ve had hands down.