Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Mandarin Glue

Hybrid
Picture of Mandarin Glue
stock photo similar to mandarin glue
Be the first to review!
THC 13%CBD Myrcene

Mandarin Glue potency is lower than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Mandarin Glue is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Mandarin Glue. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Mandarin Glue near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Mandarin Glue nugs near you

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Mandarin Glue

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Mandarin Glue reviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Mandarin Glue terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Mandarin Glue is myrcene, followed by caryophyllene and limonene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Caryophyllene(pepper)Limonene(citrus)

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Mandarin Glue