best strain i ever smoked. at first, it hit really hard. so it kind of took a couple smoke sessions to build tolerance to that type of high. but afterwards, i was super aware and able to communicate.. which is harder to do when i’ve smoked so much. a little went a long way for sure.. and it didn’t t...
I like it for strength. feels strong after more than 2 or 3 hits. a staple in a lot of floridas strains especially new ones. the herijana gives it its bulk and body. thick nugs gram size [or 2]. I got an 1/8th in mel. trulieve and it was at 26% thc. very white orange,fruity smell and sticky as can b...
Exceptional flavor! Excellent strain for relaxing after a long day. I like to share this with people who haven't tried it before, & most love it.
It even smells nice when being smoked (in my opinion.)