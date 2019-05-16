ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mandarin Sunset reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mandarin Sunset.

Reviews

21

Avatar for EthosGuy
Member since 2019
My favorite!
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for theeeeeeaaaaa
Member since 2019
best strain i ever smoked. at first, it hit really hard. so it kind of took a couple smoke sessions to build tolerance to that type of high. but afterwards, i was super aware and able to communicate.. which is harder to do when i’ve smoked so much. a little went a long way for sure.. and it didn’t t...
feelings
Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
glorious....the smell....the feeling.
feelings
Avatar for tarable513
Member since 2018
Super delicious and enjoyable. Relaxing and uplifting .
feelings
Avatar for j.c.rules
Member since 2019
I like it for strength. feels strong after more than 2 or 3 hits. a staple in a lot of floridas strains especially new ones. the herijana gives it its bulk and body. thick nugs gram size [or 2]. I got an 1/8th in mel. trulieve and it was at 26% thc. very white orange,fruity smell and sticky as can b...
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for M____
Member since 2019
Nice high. Uplifting with a lurking hint of spooky.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for holyrolypoly
Member since 2019
Exceptional flavor! Excellent strain for relaxing after a long day. I like to share this with people who haven't tried it before, &amp; most love it. It even smells nice when being smoked (in my opinion.)
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Southernwildd
Member since 2019
Great strain! Takes you on a nice ride before gently dropping you into the couch. Soon after falling into the couch I found myself in a deep sleep. 10/10 Great time.
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly