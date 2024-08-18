Mango Fruz
The Mango Fruz cannabis strain will rocket you to the tropics for a sweaty beach workout. Breeder Seed Junky Genetics crossed Mango x Pineapple Fruz to create an enticing, mango smell, and a sweet Zkittlez exhale with bright, electric effects. The Mango Fruz weed strain has hybrid sativa effect, and is extremely high in THC from the Animal Mints genes. Mango Fruz debuted in California in 2022.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Mango FruzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mango Fruz strain effects
Mango Fruz strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anorexia
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mango Fruz products near you
Similar to Mango Fruz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Mango Fruz strain reviews2
Read all reviews
s........y
August 18, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
s........y
September 1, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly