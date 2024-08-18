Hybrid

Mango Fruz

The Mango Fruz cannabis strain will rocket you to the tropics for a sweaty beach workout. Breeder Seed Junky Genetics crossed Mango x Pineapple Fruz to create an enticing, mango smell, and a sweet Zkittlez exhale with bright, electric effects. The Mango Fruz weed strain has hybrid sativa effect, and is extremely high in THC from the Animal Mints genes. Mango Fruz debuted in California in 2022.

Mango Fruz strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Mango Fruz strain helps with

  • Anorexia
    50% of people say it helps with Anorexia
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Bipolar disorder
    50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Loading...

Mango Fruz strain reviews2

August 18, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Great strain, great effects…….👃🏼💨👍🏽👊🏽🫡
1 person found this helpful
September 1, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Tingly
Made my butt Stink
1 person found this helpful
