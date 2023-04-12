Pineapple Fruz
Pineapple Fruz is a cannabis strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics from a cross of Animal Mints and Zkittlez. Specifically, it's an Animal Mints Bx1 x Z Bx1 where the 'Bx' stands for backcross. Pineapple Fruz has won multiple awards for its gorgeous look, strong, syrupy pineapple flavor, and its powerful sativa hybrid effect. Pineapple Fruz sells in California dispensaries since 2022. Leave a review if you've tried it.
Pineapple Fruz strain effects
Reported by 21 real people like you
Pineapple Fruz strain flavors
Pineapple Fruz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
Pineapple Fruz strain reviews21
c........4
April 12, 2023
Euphoric
Talkative
C........e
January 21, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
m........0
February 17, 2023
Focused
Happy