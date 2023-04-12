The batch I was lucky enough to sample was from Seed Junky Genetics with THC at 31.25%. Needless to say, it packed a punch. Onset was immediate as expected with flower, but this was very fast coming from a cold start. Sweet and citrus are accurate descriptions of flavor and the effect is quite dreamy, perfect for movies and good for conversation. Buds are pretty and medium density (sativa influences), mine were a bit darker than the Leafly photo but close enough. Highly recommended.