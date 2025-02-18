This cart taste was incredible. It really does taste like mango. Also it hits hella smooth which I really enjoy, I didn’t cough up a lung smoking this. The reason it got 3 stars is it simply didn’t hit good. I would have to take so many hits for me to feel anything. I like when carts hit off the bat with one or two blinkers. It maybe be due that I smoke a lot. So if you’re a constant smoker and are expecting a strong cart, this ain’t it. Buuuut if you’re someone that is starting out with carts or just simply looking for something that taste good and doesn’t hit that hard this cart might be for you!