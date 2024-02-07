Mango Ice reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mango Ice.
Mango Ice strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Mango Ice strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........6
February 7, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
This cart taste was incredible. It really does taste like mango. Also it hits hella smooth which I really enjoy, I didn’t cough up a lung smoking this. The reason it got 3 stars is it simply didn’t hit good. I would have to take so many hits for me to feel anything. I like when carts hit off the bat with one or two blinkers. It maybe be due that I smoke a lot. So if you’re a constant smoker and are expecting a strong cart, this ain’t it. Buuuut if you’re someone that is starting out with carts or just simply looking for something that taste good and doesn’t hit that hard this cart might be for you!
c........g
October 24, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Very good strain 10/10. Made me feel like I was staring immediately got the munchies. Very melo strain as well calm
e........l
February 18, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Took a bit of time to feel the effect (I’m a regular smoker) so it was a creeper but I feel pretty chill after a busy day. Smell is nice, kinda like incense. My gf usually isn’t a fan of the smell but said this one was ok. I’m a musician and I feel like I’ve caught a lot more of audio details even without searching for them (just watching tv) so that’s fun. I like it.
p........w
April 26, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
For anxiety
r........0
March 6, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Was nice and chill.
m........8
February 16, 2025
Hungry
Sleepy
Dizzy
Dry eyes
good shit