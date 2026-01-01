Mango Melon
Mango Melon potency is higher THC than average.
Mango Melon is a fruit-forward hybrid (≈50% sativa / 50% indica) with THC levels typically ranging from 18–25%, bred from mango- and melon-dominant genetics often associated with Zkittlez-style lineage. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a vibrant profile of sweet tropical mango, juicy melon, and bright citrus layered over subtle earthy undertones. Driven by terpenes like limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, Mango Melon offers a smooth, flavorful experience that emphasizes candy-like fruitiness. Expect an uplifting, mood-boosting head high paired with a gentle body relaxation, making it a versatile option for social settings, creative activities, or easygoing daytime use.
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