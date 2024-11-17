Mango Mojito reviews
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
b........2
November 17, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
feel like I'm smokin on the beach
5........8
September 9, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Really enjoyed the flavor and the high. Made me feel very tingly. Could feel the effects before I even exhaled. Super happy with this strain.
o........0
March 20, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Vaped from a desk vaporizer. Good clean high. Well balanced body effects from Indica with no crash. Feels more like a pure Sativa.