Hybrid

A cross of Mango and Joseph OG, Mango Puff brings tropical OG genetics to life thanks to the Gage Green Group. Celebrated as a balanced strain, consumers can expect fruity, mango, and kush terpenes alongside a high that is soothing and peaceful for hours on end. Chunky and resinous buds yield big and have a great bag appeal. Give Mango Puff a shot next time you want a fruity Kush cultivar that isn’t a typical lemon flavor.

 

Lineage

Strain parent
Mango
parent
Strain
Mango Puff