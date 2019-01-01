Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A cross of Mango and Joseph OG, Mango Puff brings tropical OG genetics to life thanks to the Gage Green Group. Celebrated as a balanced strain, consumers can expect fruity, mango, and kush terpenes alongside a high that is soothing and peaceful for hours on end. Chunky and resinous buds yield big and have a great bag appeal. Give Mango Puff a shot next time you want a fruity Kush cultivar that isn’t a typical lemon flavor.