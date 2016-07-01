Manitoba Poison is a 50/50 hybrid with heavy indica properties that vastly outweigh its sativa counterpart. Its effects arrive instantaneously, delivering deep relaxation that easily converts to a good night’s sleep. The rounded, purple-fringed buds are wreathed in dark jade leaves and have a fresh, woody aroma that carries through until the exhale. Bred by Great White North from unnamed African varieties, Manitoba Poison thrives outdoors in temperate northern climates and grows about 4 feet tall.
