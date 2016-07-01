ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Manitoba Poison
  • Leafly flower of Manitoba Poison

Hybrid

Manitoba Poison

Manitoba Poison

Manitoba Poison is a 50/50 hybrid with heavy indica properties that vastly outweigh its sativa counterpart. Its effects arrive instantaneously, delivering deep relaxation that easily converts to a good night’s sleep. The rounded, purple-fringed buds are wreathed in dark jade leaves and have a fresh, woody aroma that carries through until the exhale. Bred by Great White North from unnamed African varieties, Manitoba Poison thrives outdoors in temperate northern climates and grows about 4 feet tall.

Reviews

8

Show all

Avatar for Stuieee
Member since 2015
Wow! Is all I can say about this strain. Smooth , yet quick relaxation hit my joints and head. Goodnights sleep comes as well!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BlowingTrees
Member since 2016
This Strain gave me the best head change I've had in awhile. Plus, the high wasn't overwhelming to where I was dumbfounded. Surprisingly it made me wanna get up and get stuff done.... I highly recommend the Manitoba Poison Strain anytime I wanna get things taken care of.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for Eric420
Member since 2013
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Barney98
Member since 2017
Manitoba Poison hits smooth off a pipe, joint or bong. I recommend that you try to get your hands on this strain if you can and test it out.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Manitoba Poison

Photos

User uploaded image of Manitoba Poison
11 Cannabis Strains With Canadian Roots
11 Cannabis Strains With Canadian Roots