ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Manitoba Poison
  4. Reviews

Manitoba Poison reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Manitoba Poison.

Reviews

8

Avatar for Barney98
Member since 2017
Manitoba Poison hits smooth off a pipe, joint or bong. I recommend that you try to get your hands on this strain if you can and test it out.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for emanuel80
Member since 2012
I have Manitoba wreck that hits heavy!!!!!👋🏿👋🏿👋🏿👋🏿👋🏿👋🏿👋🏿👋🏿
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BlowingTrees
Member since 2016
This Strain gave me the best head change I've had in awhile. Plus, the high wasn't overwhelming to where I was dumbfounded. Surprisingly it made me wanna get up and get stuff done.... I highly recommend the Manitoba Poison Strain anytime I wanna get things taken care of.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Manitoba Poison
Avatar for Stuieee
Member since 2015
Wow! Is all I can say about this strain. Smooth , yet quick relaxation hit my joints and head. Goodnights sleep comes as well!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Eric420
Member since 2013
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed