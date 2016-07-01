Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This Strain gave me the best head change I've had in awhile. Plus, the high wasn't overwhelming to where I was dumbfounded. Surprisingly it made me wanna get up and get stuff done....
I highly recommend the Manitoba Poison Strain anytime I wanna get things taken care of.