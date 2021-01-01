Margalope reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Margalope.
Margalope effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
7 people reported 14 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
28% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
14% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
14% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
14% of people report feeling talkative
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Margalope near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.