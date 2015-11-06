Comedian Margaret Cho makes her move into the cannabis game with Margaret Cho-G, a cut of the famous OG Kush available in Bay Area, California. Sweet lemon, woody pine, and sour diesel flavors lead you into Margaret Cho-G’s powerfully tranquilizing effects that any OG Kush enthusiast will appreciate. Pairing this strain with some stand-up is a surefire recipe for laughing fits, giving this hybrid even more reason to be dubbed “Margaret Cho-G.”