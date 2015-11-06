ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Margaret Cho-G
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Margaret Cho-G

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

Margaret Cho-G

Margaret Cho-G

Comedian Margaret Cho makes her move into the cannabis game with Margaret Cho-G, a cut of the famous OG Kush available in Bay Area, California. Sweet lemon, woody pine, and sour diesel flavors lead you into Margaret Cho-G’s powerfully tranquilizing effects that any OG Kush enthusiast will appreciate. Pairing this strain with some stand-up is a surefire recipe for laughing fits, giving this hybrid even more reason to be dubbed “Margaret Cho-G.”

Reviews

4

more
reviews
write a review

Find Margaret Cho-G nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Margaret Cho-G nearby.

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Margaret Cho-G

Products with Margaret Cho-G

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Margaret Cho-G nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Margaret Cho-G, Hurkle, Flaming Cookies, Pie Face OG, and More
New Strains Alert: Margaret Cho-G, Hurkle, Flaming Cookies, Pie Face OG, and More