Purchased Margy Mint (Hybrid) at NTI. Concentrate had a heavy diesel with sorts of fruity flavor. Discovered this last week. It is a good strain to relax with. I was able to do things around the house for a while before I found myself a comfy spot on the couch and before I knew it I lost 2 hours of my day. It’s been a lazy, rainy and cold day so this strain has been perfect. The vape was alright but the flavors were weak. Seemed a little weak overall. Would still buy again for more discreet use. Flavor mix was hard to narrow down to what the description says other then the diesel tone. I like diesel strains so very slight fruity/maybe minty?, flavors do not change my new interest and liking to Margy Mints. Side note: I might play around with dab temps to see if I can get a more expanded flavor profile. Nonetheless, was a great dab and an ok vape. I should note that in comparison I used the same amount of shatter as I would any other strain and likewise with the vape. If you had the incredible concentration to read all the way to this long-gas review, I’m impressed and thanks for reading. See you at 4:20 and 7:10, friends 🙂

