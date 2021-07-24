Margy Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Margy Mints.
Margy Mints strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Margy Mints strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
S........t
July 24, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This hybrid feels like it's closer to a sativa than an indica. After 3 hits I felt like my cerebellum was hit with a velvet-covered sledgehammer. I am light-headed and my skin feels like a very mild electric charge is passing through. It's flavor and scent are fairly non-descript. In conclusion, this is just really good weed.
J........2
April 19, 2021
Purchased Margy Mint (Hybrid) at NTI. Concentrate had a heavy diesel with sorts of fruity flavor. Discovered this last week. It is a good strain to relax with. I was able to do things around the house for a while before I found myself a comfy spot on the couch and before I knew it I lost 2 hours of my day. It’s been a lazy, rainy and cold day so this strain has been perfect. The vape was alright but the flavors were weak. Seemed a little weak overall. Would still buy again for more discreet use. Flavor mix was hard to narrow down to what the description says other then the diesel tone. I like diesel strains so very slight fruity/maybe minty?, flavors do not change my new interest and liking to Margy Mints. Side note: I might play around with dab temps to see if I can get a more expanded flavor profile. Nonetheless, was a great dab and an ok vape. I should note that in comparison I used the same amount of shatter as I would any other strain and likewise with the vape. If you had the incredible concentration to read all the way to this long-gas review, I’m impressed and thanks for reading. See you at 4:20 and 7:10, friends 🙂
a........e
August 14, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Decent strain, but definitely not my favorite. Effect wise was fairly balanced with a heavier mind than body high, but uplifting and energetic enough to be able to use as a daytime strain. Flavor wise, heavy diesel pungent taste with a slight minty exhale. Less diesel flavor on lower temperatures.