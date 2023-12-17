Marilyn Monroe reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Marilyn Monroe.
Marilyn Monroe strain effects
Marilyn Monroe strain flavors
Marilyn Monroe strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
d........b
December 17, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Gassy A F ! Sometimes sweet grapes in the distance Can’t believe leafly don’t have gas on the list of flavors to choose that’s why it’s blank haha
W........0
October 4, 2024
Worth more than $20 3.5 lol if it’s available near you I’m telling you to grab it! I smoke everyday and I was absolutely baked AF from this strain 🔥
n........s
June 1, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Real nice flavor. and the exhale is gassy and berry. Great focused trip and giggly. great for parties definently try in bong or hookah