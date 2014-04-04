We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
THE MASTER SKUNK
Super tasty, skunky flavour!
Nice crystals on the Nuggets and i get some fuel from it.
This strain has a super bouquet in a joint.
Good smoke for the evening, as well as a Wellness morning ;-)
All i can say is wow.This is a great strain that was with me for about 4 hours.At first toke it didn't strike right away.After about 15 minutes i was on my way for a 4 hour ride.It was very exciting and filled me with energy for about 45 minutes and then brought me down to a comfortable couch lock w...
Shockingly high at first. Hit me hard after 4 hits of a vape. Very heady and tingly over entire body. Totally useless on this bud so don't make plans. Little paranoid at first. Had to remind myself to calm down and enjoy. Then it was fun. Couldn't stop laughing at times and other times just zoned ou...