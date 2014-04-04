ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Master Skunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Master Skunk.

Effects

19 people reported 179 effects
Relaxed 94%
Euphoric 57%
Happy 47%
Giggly 36%
Uplifted 36%
Depression 47%
Stress 47%
Insomnia 36%
Anxiety 31%
Headaches 26%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 15%
Paranoid 15%
Anxious 10%

Reviews

28

Avatar for Selena2125
Member since 2019
This is amazing! It makes me feel relaxed and ease. (Peaceful)
Avatar for Hollysopreettyy
Member since 2019
Chill . Taste as good as it smells . Sleepy .
Avatar for Danegilly1
Member since 2018
Master Kush and some old school skunk. 'nuff said.
Avatar for Rajm
Member since 2018
nothing special
RelaxedSleepy
Photos

User uploaded image of Master Skunk
User uploaded image of Master Skunk
User uploaded image of Master Skunk
User uploaded image of Master Skunk
Avatar for Tonybonton
Member since 2018
Great strain love to taste relaxing extremely relaxing at night beautiful Roma lovely kick back in the crystals on his beautiful good night.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Legalisierung420
Member since 2017
THE MASTER SKUNK Super tasty, skunky flavour! Nice crystals on the Nuggets and i get some fuel from it. This strain has a super bouquet in a joint. Good smoke for the evening, as well as a Wellness morning ;-)
Relaxed
Avatar for 420TokerNoJoker
Member since 2016
All i can say is wow.This is a great strain that was with me for about 4 hours.At first toke it didn't strike right away.After about 15 minutes i was on my way for a 4 hour ride.It was very exciting and filled me with energy for about 45 minutes and then brought me down to a comfortable couch lock w...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for richban1007
Member since 2016
Shockingly high at first. Hit me hard after 4 hits of a vape. Very heady and tingly over entire body. Totally useless on this bud so don't make plans. Little paranoid at first. Had to remind myself to calm down and enjoy. Then it was fun. Couldn't stop laughing at times and other times just zoned ou...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy