Bred by Emerald Triangle Seeds, Mastodon Kush is a cross of Master Kush and Pre ‘98 Bubba Kush that puts out heavy indica colas. Excellent for making bubble hash or extracts, this strain produces boat loads of resin that put out sweet peppery notes with a distinct gassy and piney kush undertones. One puff and you’ll slowly descend into your couch for the rest of the evening.
