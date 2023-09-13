It's a really good strain I usually don't review but saw this didn't have any reviews and I use this site beforei shop new strains so here it go's, it's very mild smelling of flowered pine/ pineapple ots sweet smelling I'd tell you that I don't smell the gg4 with this cross but deff smell the Maui wowii it's look it's bright yellow tight buds it's hi is uplifting and a good social bud I'd say I will warn you it's not the best workout sativa strain because you feel energized like a full sativa then out of nowhere u fell mad relaxed I passed out .. so it it stimulates you then relaxes you Luke a ride felt like Maui wow then later felt like gg4 ...