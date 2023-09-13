Maui Gorilla Glue reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Maui Gorilla Glue.
Maui Gorilla Glue strain effects
Maui Gorilla Glue reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
l........6
September 13, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
It's a really good strain I usually don't review but saw this didn't have any reviews and I use this site beforei shop new strains so here it go's, it's very mild smelling of flowered pine/ pineapple ots sweet smelling I'd tell you that I don't smell the gg4 with this cross but deff smell the Maui wowii it's look it's bright yellow tight buds it's hi is uplifting and a good social bud I'd say I will warn you it's not the best workout sativa strain because you feel energized like a full sativa then out of nowhere u fell mad relaxed I passed out .. so it it stimulates you then relaxes you Luke a ride felt like Maui wow then later felt like gg4 ...
h........n
February 10, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Just got some Maui Magilla Glue (21% from the Botanist). Saw it only had 1 review, which is a shame. This herb is sweet smelling almost like cut grass with some cut twigs mixed in. Easy on the lungs. I have a pretty high tolerance but I felt this immediately. Like someone flipped a switch I went from blah mood to good mood after a couple of tokes. Relaxing, not a hint of paranoia. Munchy inducing. Highly recommend.