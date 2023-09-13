Maui Gorilla Glue
aka Maui Magilla Glue
Maui Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Maui Wowie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Maui Gorilla Glue is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the Hawaiian island of Maui, where it was originally cultivated. Maui Gorilla Glue is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Maui Gorilla Glue effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Maui Gorilla Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Maui Grown, Maui Gorilla Glue features flavors like citrus, fuel, and chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Maui Gorilla Glue typically ranges from $40-$50. Maui Gorilla Glue is a great strain to enjoy in the evening or night, as it can induce a powerful yet clear-headed high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Maui Gorilla Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
