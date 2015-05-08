Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This was my first strain coming back from a paranoia break and it is perfect for anyone prone to weed paranoia. It is very calm and mellow and very relaxing, no anxiety either. Also great for pain and sleep, great Indica
Nice, 420 1135am finally got out metro meds dispensary it was packed. Popped open the container and golly,the smell of the forest whipped my nose eyes ears and everything else connected to it. Red hairs just popping everywhere. No seeds no sticks kinda sticky take heed your entire body will feel lik...