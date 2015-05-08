ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mazar Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mazar Kush.

Avatar for bethyng27
Member since 2019
great for sleep. full body relaxation. I haven't had a full night sleep in years and now I'm sleeping 6 hours straight!
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Dyrealmr03
Member since 2016
This was my first strain coming back from a paranoia break and it is perfect for anyone prone to weed paranoia. It is very calm and mellow and very relaxing, no anxiety either. Also great for pain and sleep, great Indica
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for okayyoshi
Member since 2018
It's okay for evening talks, nothing much to say. I find it pretty mellow and "soft". Not a fan of this strain, but if you wanna try it, you definitely won't be disappointed.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SusanMurin18
Member since 2018
Good night time strain. Heavy body effects. Will couch lock you for sure.
Relaxed
Avatar for Mattman1262
Member since 2018
I had this a few times in Colorado. It is definitely a inside bud. It is awesome for insomnia and sleep disorders. I slept like a baby. I had a half gram to myself and had little to no anxiety.
Avatar for katokani
Member since 2015
great taste nice vibes👑😎
Avatar for hinkgods
Member since 2018
Excellent for me. Relaxed took away pain and tension and even my blood pressure went down. A night strain for sure. One I keep all the time if possible it’s that good for my medical conditions.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DjMassive77
Member since 2018
Nice, 420 1135am finally got out metro meds dispensary it was packed. Popped open the container and golly,the smell of the forest whipped my nose eyes ears and everything else connected to it. Red hairs just popping everywhere. No seeds no sticks kinda sticky take heed your entire body will feel lik...
Relaxed