When I used to budtend in Chicago this strain was a must buy whenever it came in. The high was very buzzy/ tingly on the body and mind. Definitely a good one before a movie as it made the world much funnier. In the Illinois market this is Ascend's version of Gary Paton. My partner suffers from tourette syndrome and this strain always calmed down her ticks. Helped with period pain as well but didn't seem to hep her as much as other strains. Overall this is a great choice if your looking for a nice buzz or some relief from anxiety related disorders and pain.

