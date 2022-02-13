McLovin reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain McLovin.
McLovin strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
McLovin strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
McLovin reviews
w........5
February 13, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Dry eyes
When I used to budtend in Chicago this strain was a must buy whenever it came in. The high was very buzzy/ tingly on the body and mind. Definitely a good one before a movie as it made the world much funnier. In the Illinois market this is Ascend's version of Gary Paton. My partner suffers from tourette syndrome and this strain always calmed down her ticks. Helped with period pain as well but didn't seem to hep her as much as other strains. Overall this is a great choice if your looking for a nice buzz or some relief from anxiety related disorders and pain.
j........4
August 16, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Relaxed
This strain needs to be blown up in the industry! sucks it's pretty local to Illinois. I haven't had it anywhere else. IT IS THE BEST!
b........9
April 5, 2022
Euphoric
Talkative
Uplifted
By far my favorite strain lately. Nice buzz when im mixing with a few Coronas.
m........2
January 29, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Honestly this stuff did exactly what I needed it to do. It just gives you a constant arousal boost for about 2 hours. The high otherwise isn't too crazy. But it is still a good cerebral relaxation. Flavor is alright, but for those other properties it is worth to have around haha.
Y........a
November 22, 2021
I'm not a fan....It took a while to feel any type of high. However I felt focused and calm.a very Lowkey high
b........k
November 4, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I AM A TOUGH CUSTOMER....when it comes to getting results. So far since January of 2021 I have tried everything I have had no results until now. This is the best high ever. Comfy, talky. Funny, relaxed. And dont not munching out. Finally something that works!!!!
z........n
February 20, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Sleepy
Tingly
very happy and giggly strain, nice and relaxing, made me a little sleepy, but not overwhelmingly so. would smoke again!
j........7
November 14, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
One of The Best Strains That I Have Tried. I Have PTSD & MAJOR ANXIETY, This Strain Calmed Me Down without Making Me Sleepy! I was able to relax & Chat With Family & Friends!