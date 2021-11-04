McLovin
McLovin effects are mostly energizing.
McLovin is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Watermelon OG with MAC and Candyland. The effects of this strain are mostly relaxing. Consumers who have smoked McLovin report feeling relaxed, giggly, and talkative. McLovin offers a unique flavor profile with flavors of sour melon and sweet bubble gum shining through. The aroma is similar, with undertones of gas. According to growers, this strain flowers into impressive buds with purple and pink hues. McLovin was originally bred by Brain Freeze Seeds.
McLovin strain effects
McLovin strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
