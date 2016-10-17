ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mean Misty reviews

Avatar for mwilson8
Member since 2017
There was no paranoia. Felt very clean headed. Silly. Euphoric. Functional feeling.
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for GnarlyBrownie
Member since 2015
Super giggly and very focused. Started reading a chapter of a book and dived right into a hike rabbit hole theory. Was thoroughly focused throughout my high and when coming down felt a nice mellow headiness as oppose or most sativas which for me leave me very tired. Also very good strain for anxiet...
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for kittykeey
Member since 2016
GigglyRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Mean Misty isn't mean at all... she's the vanilla latte of weed. She comes on warm and strong with a sativa-leaning uplifting, clear headed high and light body tingling. The come down is deeply relaxing and euphoric without being foggy, sort of like the feeling after a heavy workout. Honestly, you ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTingly