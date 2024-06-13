Meat Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Meat Pie.
Meat Pie strain effects
Meat Pie reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
a........k
June 13, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
I don't get the name, but I got a 5.66 of flower because it was on sale for $28, and it was a very pleasant surprise! So much so I decided to make an account after years of browsing and actually leave a review 😆 From Classix in Ohio, at 29% THCA and 25.8% total THC, this hit hard, even as an experienced toker. I typically stick to 17-23% so it's a bit more than I'd normally pick, but it will make for a fun weekend 😆 The terp profile is one of my fav combos, with Limonene in the lead at 0.51%, Myrcene 0.32%, and Caryophyllene 0.27% I've had 2 blunts in the last 4 hours and I am buzzing like a teenager 🤣 the long workday melted away with a bit of couch lock, but I also have the feeling that if I made myself get up, I could go outside and walk by the river for a bit and it would be the best walk I've had in a while. It's definitely helping my IBS and endometriosis cramps —it would be a good strain for ✨intimate✨ time with your partner (or yourself 🤣), and would be good to have on-hand for bad pain days.
c........1
August 5, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
One of my favs
g........s
December 11, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Smoked this strain just based on the name and the flavor profile I saw here on the app. I gotta say that the name really makes it sound unappetizing, but boy this guy tastes delicious. If you’re a fan of earthy tasting flower then this one is a must to try. The flower I had definitely had a cheese/earthy flavor with a lot of the cake flavor mixed in as well. It’s definitely a fun smoke every time!💨