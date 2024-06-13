I don't get the name, but I got a 5.66 of flower because it was on sale for $28, and it was a very pleasant surprise! So much so I decided to make an account after years of browsing and actually leave a review 😆 From Classix in Ohio, at 29% THCA and 25.8% total THC, this hit hard, even as an experienced toker. I typically stick to 17-23% so it's a bit more than I'd normally pick, but it will make for a fun weekend 😆 The terp profile is one of my fav combos, with Limonene in the lead at 0.51%, Myrcene 0.32%, and Caryophyllene 0.27% I've had 2 blunts in the last 4 hours and I am buzzing like a teenager 🤣 the long workday melted away with a bit of couch lock, but I also have the feeling that if I made myself get up, I could go outside and walk by the river for a bit and it would be the best walk I've had in a while. It's definitely helping my IBS and endometriosis cramps —it would be a good strain for ✨intimate✨ time with your partner (or yourself 🤣), and would be good to have on-hand for bad pain days.