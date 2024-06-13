stock photo similar to Meat Pie
Meat Pie
Meat Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Birthday Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Meat Pie is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, the average price of Meat Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Meat Pie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Meat Pie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Meat Pie strain effects
Meat Pie strain reviews3
a........k
June 13, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
c........1
August 5, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
g........s
December 11, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed