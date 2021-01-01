Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Medical Mass

Medical Mass

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridCBD 7%THC 6%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Be the first to review!
No effects reported

Medical Mass is a CBD-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Royal Queen Seeds. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Medical Mass - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Medical Mass near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Medical Mass

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Medical Mass reviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Strain spotlight