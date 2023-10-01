I added this to my budbar a few weeks ago. The first time I tried it, I smoked half a doob (0.5g hand roll) early in the AM. I should not have done that. I experienced motor skills deficit and difficulty completing tasks. The body high is great: Pain free with slight tingle and no dryness. No couch-lock but no motivation either. The second time I smoked a half doob at 3PM. This weed does not hit immediately and it taste tastes great, so I kept smoking it, funky-floral-GMO and creamy dense smoke. Again I experienced confusion and difficulty completing tasks. Third time, several bong hits late at night hoping for a zombie effect, but my mind just filled with jumbled thoughts. Definitely too heady for me to use as a daily driver. However it provides a really powerful and pleasant stoner buzz without couch-lock, and it tastes lovely. The buds look pretty in their jar. I will continue to enjoy with caution.