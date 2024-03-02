Mega Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mega Runtz.
Mega Runtz strain effects
Mega Runtz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........l
March 2, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Some good shit To me this hits more like a traditional indica, heavy body feel and immediate physical relaxation, slight tingling in joints and back, and mental fuzz, maybe a little bit of sativa in the sheer way it mentally makes you feel joy and contentedness when it hits, but it also noticeably gives me a “stoned” thinking pattern, so a bit sluggish and slow (which could be a good thing if you’re trying to unwind, but not ideal for parties or high energy situations) Great strain for relaxing after a long day or getting ready for bed. Gassy and spicy scent, little bit of orange and earthiness. Taste is earthy and smooth, pretty mild considering how loud the nugs smelled. Tastes good. Nugs I got are slightly dry, so that may explain the darker coloration, army green marbled with royal purple, fiery orange-red pistils and icy trichomes. I personally like indicas so I may be biased, but this is a 10/10 for me.
w........4
December 22, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Sleepy
Hits be like a brick after one bowl. Very balanced. Anytime I smoke it, I have a choice of taking the best nap ever or getting all my laundry done or both. Love it. I have it 4 stars because I love the act of smoking so kind of a bummer that I have to be done after only one bowl because it’s yummy
x........m
November 3, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Got this from Sanctuary Cannabis since they always seem to have quality products. 27% THC, pretty neon greenish nugs. Was hoping to find something perfect for daytime use and found Sativas a little to anxiety provoking so chose this. Very evenly balanced functional high as I was looking for. Not too stimulating not too sedating.
y........z
December 3, 2023
Sleepy
Tingly
Just dabbed crumble at 86% and it’s honestly a bit much. However I don’t dab often.
C........2
December 10, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
I got this from the sanctuary cannabis dispensary phenomenal strain prefer people to try it
R........y
January 14, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Smoking it as I type and awww man I love it!!! Instant gratification after every pull!!
c........d
February 14, 2024
just finished a high intense workout.. I'm pulling now.. took the soreness away instantly.. can feel the tingling. I'm also getting a light body pulse. I'm guessing b/c of the workout. I'm loving it so far