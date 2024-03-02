Mega Runtz
Mega Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between the iconic Don Mega and Runtz strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mega Runtz is renowned for its balanced effects and delightful flavors. It typically contains around 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by the reputable Solfire Gardens, Mega Runtz features the terpene profile of Myrcene as the dominant terpene. This terpene contributes to its earthy and fruity aroma, enhancing the overall experience. The average price of Mega Runtz typically ranges from $12 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary you visit. We are still learning about Mega Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mega Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.com. Your insights can help others discover more about this strain.
