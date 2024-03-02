Some good shit To me this hits more like a traditional indica, heavy body feel and immediate physical relaxation, slight tingling in joints and back, and mental fuzz, maybe a little bit of sativa in the sheer way it mentally makes you feel joy and contentedness when it hits, but it also noticeably gives me a “stoned” thinking pattern, so a bit sluggish and slow (which could be a good thing if you’re trying to unwind, but not ideal for parties or high energy situations) Great strain for relaxing after a long day or getting ready for bed. Gassy and spicy scent, little bit of orange and earthiness. Taste is earthy and smooth, pretty mild considering how loud the nugs smelled. Tastes good. Nugs I got are slightly dry, so that may explain the darker coloration, army green marbled with royal purple, fiery orange-red pistils and icy trichomes. I personally like indicas so I may be biased, but this is a 10/10 for me.