  3. Mellow Melons
  4. Mellow Melons Reviews

Mellow Melons reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mellow Melons.

Mellow Melons effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people told us about effects:
2 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder

Mellow Melons reported flavors

1 people told us about flavors:
1 people told us about flavors:
Grapefruit
50% of people taste the flavor grapefruit

ReviewsNo Reviews

