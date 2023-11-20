Mellowz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mellowz.
Mellowz strain effects
Mellowz strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Headaches
C........e
November 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
My Bud tender”Moogie” recommended this new strain at Good Day Farm & Boi am I glad I met “Moogie” at a Dead concert years ago , I digress The strain had a nice deep mellow effect yet I still wanted - no needed to go do things And I did ! No paranoia, no issues maintaining
G........o
November 7, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Instant head high , relaxed feeling pretty quick and lasted a good amount of time. Love it!
s........r
December 14, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Society c grown. 32.7% thc, 35% total cannabinoids. Tested by viridis north so probably more like 25%. Mellows is a nice “mellow” indica leaning hybrid, tastes like sweet lucky charms marshmallows. Great for kicking back and watching a movie.
l........n
February 8, 2024
Pretty good
g........6
April 9, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Taste is very smooth and buttery with hints of pine and pepper on exhale. The spice and pepper taste is a little more significant when burned at a higher temperate. When lit with hemp wick the smoke is very light and fluffy like a lemonade strain rather than dense like runtz strains would be.
i........g
Yesterday
Focused
Giggly
Tingly
Good flavor , gets me lifted fast , makes my nose tingle 👍🏼
j........g
September 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Solid bud! Incredibly smooth and with a butter taste. Lean back, take a puff and you’ll get a hazy but not too lazy feeling. Not a couch lock but it gives you perfect chill feeling. A small chance of munchies. Overall a good time.