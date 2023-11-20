Mellowz reviews

Mellowz strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Creative

Mellowz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    22% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    22% of people say it helps with Headaches

November 20, 2023
My Bud tender”Moogie” recommended this new strain at Good Day Farm & Boi am I glad I met “Moogie” at a Dead concert years ago , I digress The strain had a nice deep mellow effect yet I still wanted - no needed to go do things And I did ! No paranoia, no issues maintaining
4 people found this helpful
November 7, 2023
Instant head high , relaxed feeling pretty quick and lasted a good amount of time. Love it!
3 people found this helpful
December 14, 2023
Society c grown. 32.7% thc, 35% total cannabinoids. Tested by viridis north so probably more like 25%. Mellows is a nice “mellow” indica leaning hybrid, tastes like sweet lucky charms marshmallows. Great for kicking back and watching a movie.
3 people found this helpful
February 8, 2024
Pretty good
April 9, 2024
Taste is very smooth and buttery with hints of pine and pepper on exhale. The spice and pepper taste is a little more significant when burned at a higher temperate. When lit with hemp wick the smoke is very light and fluffy like a lemonade strain rather than dense like runtz strains would be.
Yesterday
Good flavor , gets me lifted fast , makes my nose tingle 👍🏼
September 17, 2024
Solid bud! Incredibly smooth and with a butter taste. Lean back, take a puff and you’ll get a hazy but not too lazy feeling. Not a couch lock but it gives you perfect chill feeling. A small chance of munchies. Overall a good time.

