HybridTHC 14%CBG 1%

Mellowz

Mellowz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Spritzer × Grape Gas. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, making it a mellow smoking experience. Mellowz is a potent strain with a THC content around 25%, making this strain a viable choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Compound Genetics, Mellowz features myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes, creating a fruit-forward, sweet palate that tastes like candy marshmallows. The average price of Mellowz typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. We are still learning about Mellowz's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mellowz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Mellowz strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Creative

Mellowz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    22% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    22% of people say it helps with Headaches
Mellowz strain reviews10

November 20, 2023
My Bud tender”Moogie” recommended this new strain at Good Day Farm & Boi am I glad I met “Moogie” at a Dead concert years ago , I digress The strain had a nice deep mellow effect yet I still wanted - no needed to go do things And I did ! No paranoia, no issues maintaining
4 people found this helpful
November 7, 2023
Instant head high , relaxed feeling pretty quick and lasted a good amount of time. Love it!
3 people found this helpful
December 14, 2023
Society c grown. 32.7% thc, 35% total cannabinoids. Tested by viridis north so probably more like 25%. Mellows is a nice “mellow” indica leaning hybrid, tastes like sweet lucky charms marshmallows. Great for kicking back and watching a movie.
3 people found this helpful
