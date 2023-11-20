Mellowz
Mellowz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Spritzer × Grape Gas. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, making it a mellow smoking experience. Mellowz is a potent strain with a THC content around 25%, making this strain a viable choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Compound Genetics, Mellowz features myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes, creating a fruit-forward, sweet palate that tastes like candy marshmallows. The average price of Mellowz typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. We are still learning about Mellowz's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mellowz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Mellowz strain effects
Mellowz strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Headaches
