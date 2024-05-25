Melon Fizz reviews
r........e
May 25, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Perfect for my PMDD/PMS symptoms. It’s honestly remarkable—no other strain has had this kind of effect. Within 15 minutes of dabbing I go from no motivation no energy no love in my heart no good will toward humanity to smiling and singing to myself and randomly cleaning my kitchen like I’m Snow Friggin White. If you also experience the monthly agonies, I recommend keeping a bit of melon fizz in your stash.
z........9
November 12, 2023
Happy
Tingly
Perfectly balanced as all things should be
P........0
June 13, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
It is a milder strain in effect, good chill, but I wow; it is the most delicious cartridge I have ever had! It doesn’t taste like thc at all, it smells like starburst in vape form! Never had anything like it.
R........5
March 18, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Nice flavor taste like mango very smooth hit
d........r
August 25, 2023
Consumption: Flower (Smoke) My Experience: Gives you the “spidey senses”…