Melon Gum reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Melon Gum.
Melon Gum effects
Show all
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
39 people reported 277 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Creative
33% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety