  3. Melon Gum
Hybrid
THC 13%

Melon Gum

4.3(56)
Relaxed
Happy
Uplifted
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 56 reviews

Strain Details

Melon Gum was born with the crossing of Lavender and Bubble Gum, who pass on a combination of fruity flavors and vibrant bud coloration. Sweet notes of melon, strawberry, and lemon come together to create an intricate flavor profile that lends this strain its name. Melon Gum produces heavy yields following its 50 to 57 day flowering time indoors, and outdoor cultivators should plan to harvest during the September and October transition.

Melon Gum effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

39 people reported 277 effects
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Creative
33% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety

Melon Gum reviews56

